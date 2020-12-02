Jennie Perry-Raymond earns $90,900 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Jennie Perry-Raymond, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Research Prog Mgr Iii in the Smph/Ophthal&Vis Sci/Gen department. Perry-Raymond is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Perry-Raymond made $90,900.00 in 2020. This employee's salary is 27% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Perry-Raymond has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 7/1/1998.