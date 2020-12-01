Jeffrey Zebrowski earns $106,307 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Jeffrey Zebrowski, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Asst Dir, Unspec (10) in the Fp&M/Ehs/Chemical Safety department. Zebrowski is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Zebrowski made $106,306.50 in 2020. This employee's salary is 49% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Zebrowski has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 5/1/2009.