Jeffrey Schultz earns $65,391 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Jeffrey Schultz, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Accountant - Senior in the Vcrge/Admin/Rsp department. Schultz is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Schultz made $65,391.20 in 2020. This employee's salary is 9% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Schultz has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 5/3/1982.

