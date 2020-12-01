Jeffrey Mcguire earns $50,514 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Jeffrey Mcguire, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Clinical Asst Prof in the Smph Family Med Fort Atkinson department. Mcguire is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Mcguire made $50,514.00 in 2020. This employee's salary is 29% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Mcguire has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 2/1/1998.