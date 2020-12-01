Jeffrey Lanphear earns $39,763 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Jeffrey Lanphear, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Libry Ser Asst-Senior in the Libr\Central Technical Service department. Lanphear is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Lanphear made $39,763.30 in 2020. This employee's salary is 44% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Lanphear has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 9/20/1982.