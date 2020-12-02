Jeffrey Harstad earns $55,082 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Jeffrey Harstad, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Hvac/Refrig Spec-Adv in the Fp&M/Pp Shops/Maint Mech department. Harstad is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Harstad made $55,011.04 in 2020. This employee's salary is 23% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $71.06 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Harstad has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 6/3/1985.