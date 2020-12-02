 Skip to main content
Jeffrey Beneker earns $139,180 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Jeffrey Beneker, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Professor in the L&S/Classic&Ancient Nr East St department. Beneker is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Beneker made $139,179.58 in 2020. This employee's salary is 95% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Beneker has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 5/29/2006.

