Jean Ruenger-Hanson earns $84,888 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Jean Ruenger-Hanson, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Sr Acad Librarian in the Libr\Steenbock Ag Library department. Ruenger-Hanson is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Ruenger-Hanson made $84,888.48 in 2020. This employee's salary is 19% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Ruenger-Hanson has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 4/21/1984.

