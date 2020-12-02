Jean Phillips earns $114,293 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Jean Phillips, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Assoc Researcher in the Vcrge/Space Sci/Space Sci department. Phillips is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Phillips made $114,292.50 in 2020. This employee's salary is 60% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Phillips has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 2/17/1986.