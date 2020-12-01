James Reimers earns $67,964 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

James Reimers, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Sr Research Spec in the Smph/Ophthal&Vis Sci/Fprc department. Reimers is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Reimers made $67,964.01 in 2020. This employee's salary is 5% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Reimers has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 7/1/1983.