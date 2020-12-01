Ingrid Iverson earns $48,219 at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 2020

Ingrid Iverson, an employee of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, held the position of Univ Bus Spec Sup in the Murphy Library department. Iverson is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Iverson made $48,219.25 in 2020. This employee's salary is 33% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Iverson has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse since 9/21/1987.