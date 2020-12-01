Holly Keener earns $41,698 at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in 2020

Holly Keener, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, held the position of Univ Exec Staff Asst in the Provost & Vice Chancellor department. Keener is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Keener made $41,696.56 in 2020. This employee's salary is 42% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $1.36 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Keener has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Green Bay since 12/9/2013.