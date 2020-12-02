 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gwendolyn Miller earns $50,785 at University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 2020

Gwendolyn Miller earns $50,785 at University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 2020

Gwendolyn Miller, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Parkside, held the position of Senior Lecturer in the Literatures & Languages department. Miller is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Miller made $50,785.36 in 2020. This employee's salary is 29% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Miller has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Parkside since 8/30/1998.

Tags

Loading...

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics