Gwendolyn Miller earns $50,785 at University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 2020

Gwendolyn Miller, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Parkside, held the position of Senior Lecturer in the Literatures & Languages department. Miller is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Miller made $50,785.36 in 2020. This employee's salary is 29% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Miller has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Parkside since 8/30/1998.