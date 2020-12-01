 Skip to main content
Gregory Tripoli earns $202,171 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Gregory Tripoli, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Professor in the L&S/Atmos & Oceanic Sci department. Tripoli is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Tripoli made $202,170.51 in 2020. This employee's salary is 183% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Tripoli has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 8/24/1987.

