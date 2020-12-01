 Skip to main content
Gregory Davis earns $111,492 at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in 2020

Gregory Davis, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, held the position of Professor in the Resch School Of Engineering department. Davis is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Davis made $111,491.92 in 2020. This employee's salary is 56% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Davis has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Green Bay since 8/31/1987.

