Gregory Cook earns $198,000 at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2020

Gregory Cook, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, held the position of Vice Chancellor in the Vice Chancellor-Provost Office department. Cook is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Cook made $198,000.00 in 2020. This employee's salary is 177% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Cook has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater since 8/29/1988.

