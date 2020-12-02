Gemma Warner earns $66,200 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Gemma Warner, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Admin Program Spec in the Smph\Pediatrics\Ped Hosp department. Warner is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Warner made $66,200.46 in 2020. This employee's salary is 7% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Warner has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 3/9/2015.