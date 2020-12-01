Evelyn Howell earns $154,866 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Evelyn Howell, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Professor in the L&S/Planning & Landscape Arch department. Howell is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Howell made $154,866.32 in 2020. This employee's salary is 116% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Howell has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 7/1/1975.