 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eugene Anderson earns $61,998 at University of Wisconsin-System Wide in 2020

Eugene Anderson earns $61,998 at University of Wisconsin-System Wide in 2020

Eugene Anderson, an employee of University of Wisconsin-System Wide, held the position of Sr Is Specialist in the Information Technology department. Anderson is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Anderson made $61,998.00 in 2020. This employee's salary is 13% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-System Wide. Anderson has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-System Wide since 9/1/1994.

Tags

Loading...

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics