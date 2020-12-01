 Skip to main content
Elizabeth Robbins earns $64,423 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Elizabeth Robbins, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Sr Acad Librarian in the Libr\Central Technical Service department. Robbins is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Robbins made $64,422.62 in 2020. This employee's salary is 10% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Robbins has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 2/18/1985.

