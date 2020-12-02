 Skip to main content
Elizabeth Jozwiak earns $55,238 at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2020

Elizabeth Jozwiak, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, held the position of Associate Professor in the College Of Integrated Studies department. Jozwiak is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Jozwiak made $51,638.49 in 2020. This employee's salary is 23% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $3,600.00 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Jozwiak has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater since 8/26/1998.

