Elizabeth Jansen earns $99,006 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Elizabeth Jansen, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Asc Dir, Unspec (8) in the L&S/Learning Supp Sv/Lss department. Jansen is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Jansen made $99,005.73 in 2020. This employee's salary is 38% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Jansen has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 7/1/1988.