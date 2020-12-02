Elizabeth Hachten earns $110,226 at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2020

Elizabeth Hachten, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, held the position of Assistant Dean in the College Of Letters & Sciences department. Hachten is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Hachten made $99,225.54 in 2020. This employee's salary is 54% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $11,000.00 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Hachten has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater since 8/22/1993.