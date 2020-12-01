Eliot Williams earns $125,490 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Eliot Williams, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Professor in the Smph/Medicine/Hem-Onc department. Williams is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Williams made $125,490.48 in 2020. This employee's salary is 75% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Williams has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 7/1/1981.