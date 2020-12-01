Edward Stredulinsky earns $108,242 at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2020

Edward Stredulinsky, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, held the position of Professor in the College Of Integrated Studies department. Stredulinsky is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Stredulinsky made $105,741.68 in 2020. This employee's salary is 51% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $2,500.00 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Stredulinsky has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater since 8/20/1990.