Duane Barnes earns $75,247 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Duane Barnes, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Bldgs/Grounds Supv in the L&S/Integrative Biology department. Barnes is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Barnes made $75,210.74 in 2020. This employee's salary is 5% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $36.11 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Barnes has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 6/14/1982.