 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Douglas Savage earns $68,701 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Douglas Savage earns $68,701 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Douglas Savage, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, held the position of Sr Admin Prgm Spec in the Acaff-Cie-General Acct department. Savage is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Savage made $68,701.02 in 2020. This employee's salary is 4% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Savage has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since 3/16/1998.

Tags

Loading...

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics