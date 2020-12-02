Douglas Sabatke earns $116,777 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Douglas Sabatke, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Assistant Dean/L in the Cals/Admin/Dean & Dir department. Sabatke is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Sabatke made $116,776.98 in 2020. This employee's salary is 63% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Sabatke has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 8/14/2000.