 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Douglas Sabatke earns $116,777 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Douglas Sabatke earns $116,777 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Douglas Sabatke, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Assistant Dean/L in the Cals/Admin/Dean & Dir department. Sabatke is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Sabatke made $116,776.98 in 2020. This employee's salary is 63% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Sabatke has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 8/14/2000.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How winter storms are formed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics