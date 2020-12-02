Dorothy Floerke earns $75,029 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Dorothy Floerke, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Accountant - Journey in the Smph/Pediatrics/Pediatrics department. Floerke is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Floerke made $75,028.80 in 2020. This employee's salary is 5% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Floerke has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 11/14/1977.