 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dorothy Floerke earns $75,029 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Dorothy Floerke earns $75,029 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Dorothy Floerke, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Accountant - Journey in the Smph/Pediatrics/Pediatrics department. Floerke is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Floerke made $75,028.80 in 2020. This employee's salary is 5% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Floerke has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 11/14/1977.

Tags

Loading...

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics