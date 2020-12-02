 Skip to main content
Diane Fauerbach earns $60,264 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Diane Fauerbach, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Financial Specialist Senior in the Wslh\Asst Director\Hr & Busin department. Fauerbach is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Fauerbach made $60,264.03 in 2020. This employee's salary is 16% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Fauerbach has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 8/31/1981.

