Diane Bollant-Peschl earns $69,507 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Diane Bollant-Peschl, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Sr Admin Prgm Spec in the L&S/Art History/Art Hist department. Bollant-Peschl is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Bollant-Peschl made $69,506.68 in 2020. This employee's salary is 3% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Bollant-Peschl has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 12/3/1984.