Derek Nazareth earns $150,254 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Derek Nazareth, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, held the position of Associate Professor in the Lsb/Mis/Mis department. Nazareth is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Nazareth made $150,254.32 in 2020. This employee's salary is 110% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Nazareth has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since 8/24/1987.