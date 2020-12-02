 Skip to main content
Denise Runyan earns $73,730 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Denise Runyan, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Admin Program Spec in the Smph/Family Med/Res General department. Runyan is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Runyan made $73,729.98 in 2020. This employee's salary is 3% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Runyan has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 6/4/1984.

