Dee Vanruyven earns $55,268 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Dee Vanruyven, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Stu Status Exam Senio in the L&S/Atmos & Oceanic Sci department. Vanruyven is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Vanruyven made $55,267.58 in 2020. This employee's salary is 23% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Vanruyven has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 10/3/1986.