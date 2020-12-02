Debra Stewart earns $29,836 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

 Skip to main content
Debra Stewart, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Invent Control Asst in the Smph/Oncology/Oncology department. Stewart is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Stewart made $29,836.44 in 2020. This employee's salary is 58% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Stewart has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 11/26/2000.

