Debra Schneider earns $60,930 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Debra Schneider, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Hr Asst Adv in the Cals/Admin Svcs/Human Res department. Schneider is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Schneider made $60,919.44 in 2020. This employee's salary is 15% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $10.34 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Schneider has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 8/1/1986.

