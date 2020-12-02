Debra Doyle earns $49,762 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Debra Doyle, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Libry Ser Asst - Adv in the Libr\Central Technical Service department. Doyle is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Doyle made $49,761.64 in 2020. This employee's salary is 30% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Doyle has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 11/6/1972.