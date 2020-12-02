Debra Calder earns $43,723 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Debra Calder, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Libry Ser Asst - Adv in the Libr\Memorial User Services department. Calder is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Calder made $43,723.44 in 2020. This employee's salary is 39% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Calder has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 10/18/1982.