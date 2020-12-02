Dawn Myers earns $63,659 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Dawn Myers, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Research Prog Mgr I in the Smph/Ophthal&Vis Sci/Fprc department. Myers is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Myers made $63,658.50 in 2020. This employee's salary is 11% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Myers has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 2/10/2003.