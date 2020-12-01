David Rosol earns $53,588 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

David Rosol, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Uw Agriculture Sup Non-Exempt in the Cals/Ag Res Sta/West Mad department. Rosol is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Rosol made $50,473.16 in 2020. This employee's salary is 25% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $3,115.07 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Rosol has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 1/31/1983.