David Osmon earns $133,272 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

David Osmon, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, held the position of Professor in the Letsci/Psychology/Psy department. Osmon is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Osmon made $128,471.58 in 2020. This employee's salary is 86% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $4,800.00 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Osmon has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since 7/1/1979.

