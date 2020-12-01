David Goodspeed earns $63,525 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

David Goodspeed, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Assoc Professor (Chs) in the Smph/Ortho&Rehab/Ortho department. Goodspeed is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Goodspeed made $63,525.00 in 2020. This employee's salary is 11% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Goodspeed has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 7/12/2010.