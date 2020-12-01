David Crass earns $103,729 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

David Crass, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, held the position of Sr Info Tech Strat Cn in the Finaa Uits Research Computing department. Crass is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Crass made $103,729.02 in 2020. This employee's salary is 45% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Crass has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since 10/4/1987.