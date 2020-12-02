Daniel Forrest earns $117,409 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Daniel Forrest, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Instrmt Innovator/Res in the Vcrge/Space Sci/Space Sci department. Forrest is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Forrest made $117,408.54 in 2020. This employee's salary is 64% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Forrest has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 6/1/1984.