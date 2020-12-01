Daniel Dudley earns $109,467 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Daniel Dudley, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Architect/Engr Mgt in the Fp&M Pp Heat-Cool Charter St department. Dudley is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Dudley made $107,365.30 in 2020. This employee's salary is 53% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $2,102.00 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Dudley has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 5/29/1985.