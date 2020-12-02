 Skip to main content
Daad Saffarini earns $127,853 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Daad Saffarini, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, held the position of Associate Dean in the Letsci/Adminstrtn/Admin department. Saffarini is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Saffarini made $127,852.56 in 2020. This employee's salary is 79% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Saffarini has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since 2/23/1995.

