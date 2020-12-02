 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cynthia Von Gnechten earns $59,203 at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 2020

Cynthia Von Gnechten earns $59,203 at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 2020

Cynthia Von Gnechten, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, held the position of Facility Design Journ in the Facility Services department. Von Gnechten is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Von Gnechten made $51,848.80 in 2020. This employee's salary is 17% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $7,353.83 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Von Gnechten has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point since 7/6/1999.

Tags

Loading...

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics