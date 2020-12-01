Cynthia Brown earns $89,651 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Cynthia Brown, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, held the position of Clinical Assoc Prof in the Chs Biomed Sciences department. Brown is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Brown made $89,651.46 in 2020. This employee's salary is 25% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Brown has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since 8/24/1987.